PSG confirm Mbappe suffers ankle sprain, no update on return

Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle sprain in Friday's French Cup final win over St Etienne and his injury will be reassessed in three days' time, the Ligue 1 champions said on Saturday.

A rough tackle from Loic Perrin saw the St Etienne defender catch Mbappe on the ankle and the 21-year-old collapsed on the pitch in pain before he was substituted. Perrin was sent off for the challenge as PSG won 1-0.

"Serious right ankle sprain to the external lateral compartment. To be re-evaluated in 72 hours with clinical and ankle imaging analysis," the club said of Mbappe's injury in a statement

Mbappe, who returned to the bench on crutches after halftime, told French President Emmanuel Macron during the trophy ceremony that he heard a crack when he was tackled but did not think he had broken his ankle.

Ligue 1 champions PSG did not say if Mbappe will feature in Friday's French League Cup final against Olympique Lyonnais, with the Parisians chasing a quadruple of titles this season.

They also face Italian side Atalanta in a Champions League quarter-final single leg knockout game in Lisbon on Aug. 12.