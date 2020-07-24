Warriors paceman sets new goals after injury-hit season
Being named the Warriors newcomer of the year is the platform which paceman Glenton Stuurman believes will help to catapult his career to new heights.
The rightarm quick received the accolade at the team’s virtual awards ceremony held earlier in July...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.