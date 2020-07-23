Wayde van Niekerk wants to make more history after two-year nightmare

However, he is raring to go and set new benchmarks that he hopes makes him untouchable to his rivals and for those who come after.

"I have this deep desire to be out of reach," he said.

"And after coming out of a period of somewhat suffering, it makes me more hungry."

The 43-second mark is in his sights.

"It's definitely a priority for me, because why am I still here if I'm not seeking growth?" said van Niekerk.

"Growth should be improving my times within the 42-second range. That's where my mind is at; that's where my heart is at.

"Seeing you (Johnson) set a standard (43.18sec in Seville in 1999) of setting a record of 17 years -- I want to double that.

"That's just the competitor in me and for me to settle for anything less than that would mean I'm doing an injustice to myself and the team working for me."

Van Niekerk -- who has competed in several low-key races on the comeback trail -- admitted he had battled against depression in the weeks after suffering his injury.