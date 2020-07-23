'Sorry to offend ... I'm not racist”: Mark Fish adamant that 'all lives matter'
Dubbed a “denialist of the legitimacy of Black Lives Matter”, former footballer Mark Fish remains unfazed by continued criticism of his “all lives matter” stance.
On Wednesday, Fish was slammed for opposing the BLM movement.
It all started when a Twitter user noticed he liked a post which was dismissive of BLM and critical of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who recently spoke out on issues of race. Asked where he stands, Fish said all lives matter.
He trended on Twitter as people weighed in on his views. Some accused him of being a racist and others of ignorance. On Wednesday afternoon, he claimed that he received an influx of hateful messages but said he remains unfazed.
He denied that he is a racist and apologised for any offence caused.
“Sorry to offend many people, I certainly am not a racist but I'm a firm believer that all people matter, so all lives matter,” he tweeted.
I see my inbox of a lot of hate but alway know...all lives matter ...know matter where we come from!— Mark Fish (@markfish74) July 22, 2020
Sorry to offend many people...I certainly am not a racist but I am a firm believer in all people matter so all lives matter...no matter our past...focus on today and the future....if you don’t stand for something you will always fall for everything...have a fantastic evening !!— Mark Fish (@markfish74) July 22, 2020
On Thursday morning, the former Orlando Pirates player said that he sees the world “through God's eyes” which is why he is able to say that “all lives matter”.
Good morning and thank you GOD for another day...yesterday was our yesterday,today is what it is and well tomorrow we live for that day..I am grateful that I am able to see the World through Your eyes and say “All lives matter”...BLM,CLM,ILM,ALM,HLM and WLM👊— Mark Fish (@markfish74) July 23, 2020