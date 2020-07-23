Olympic cancellation spectre haunts Tokyo, one year before postponed Games

Japan holds subdued celebrations on Thursday to mark one year until the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, with the coronavirus pandemic raising stark concerns about whether the Games will go ahead.

In Tokyo, which should have been buzzing with thousands of athletes and fans by now, organisers will hold a small event at an empty National Stadium after the public were barred following a new surge in infections.

Olympic countdown boards have been quietly reset around the capital, where digital signs display the message "365 days to go to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics".

Despite the setbacks and the downbeat mood, Japanese and Olympic officials have not wavered from the message that the Games will go on, serving as a symbol of the world's recovery from the virus.

"They will be the first worldwide gathering after the coronavirus," International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach insisted last week.