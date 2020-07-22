WATCH | SuperSport's touching video tribute to late Kaunda Ntjuna

Sports broadcaster SuperSport has shared a touching video paying tribute to the late sports commentator Kaunda Ntjuna.

Ntunja died at age 38 in East London on Monday. The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

Announcing his death, Ntunja's sister, Tando, asked for love, care and discretion as the family prepares for his burial.

Ntunja was regarded as one of the most popular commentators in rugby and was a household name as an anchor on SuperSport's Xhosa commentary team.

He will be remembered for many things, including his commentary about Makazole Mapimpi’s try during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final victory against England.

“Liqhashu! yibubbly, shampompo, shampizi! Izinto ezihlwahlwazayo!”

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa described Ntunja as one of the best sports anchors to have graced the living rooms of many South Africas's households.

“Ntunja was extremely instrumental in broadcasting professional rugby using the isiXhosa language,” said Mthethwa.

“The passing of Ntunja has left an indomitable void which will be difficult to replace, especially with reference to his energy when giving rugby commentary in isiXhosa.

“My heartfelt condolences to the Ntunja family, SuperSport and all his acquaintances. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Akuhlanga lungehlanga, ngxe mzi wakhuthi.”

Watch the tribute below