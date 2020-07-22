Better options on table for SA’s teams, says Jurie Roux

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux says several long-term options that will suit SA Rugby better in 2021 and beyond are on the table when it comes to international competitions for SA teams to compete in.



With SA Rugby looking to find a new home for its four Super Rugby teams, there has been speculation that the underperforming Kings and Cheetahs might be scrummed out of the Guinness PRO14...

