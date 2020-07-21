Indian cricket board wants IPL in UAE from September

India's cricket board, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is seeking government approval to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's richest cricket tournament, in the United Arab Emirates from September, its chairman told AFP on Tuesday.

The postponement of the men's Twenty20 Cricket World Cup until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic has opened the way for the suspended IPL, which the BCCI wants to run from September until early November.

"It will be held in the UAE but first the board will seek permission from the Indian government to stage it there," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said.