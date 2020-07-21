Cancelling surfing showcase ‘makes sense’

PREMIUM

World Surf League African regional manager Colin Fitch believes the decision to cancel the 2020 WSL season was the right one given the global Covid-19 situation.



With most of the world still under lockdown restrictions and international borders closed to travel, the international surfing body on Friday brought to an end its 2020 season. ..

