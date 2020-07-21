Cancelling surfing showcase ‘makes sense’
World Surf League African regional manager Colin Fitch believes the decision to cancel the 2020 WSL season was the right one given the global Covid-19 situation.
With most of the world still under lockdown restrictions and international borders closed to travel, the international surfing body on Friday brought to an end its 2020 season. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.