Time is right to axe De Gea, give Henderson the gloves: Shearer

Manchester United should replace goalkeeper David de Gea with Dean Henderson next season, former England striker Alan Shearer has said after the Spaniard's disappointing display in Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea.

De Gea, 29, was at fault for Olivier Giroud's opener late in the first half and then allowed Mason Mount's shot to squirm through him and into the net after the restart.

A string of errors from De Gea have prompted calls for him to be replaced as first choice by Henderson, who is drawing praise for his showings on loan at Sheffield United.

"If the goalkeeper makes one mistake, or possibly two, you think you should stick with him," former Newcastle United striker Shearer told the BBC.

"But it keeps happening. I think you only bring Dean Henderson back to Manchester United as the number one, or you keep him where he is to keep gaining experience. I think that time has come."

Former club defender Phil Neville said the keeper was low on confidence.

"He's unrecognisable from the goalkeeper that won (club) player of the year four years out of five years. He's making mistakes. A confident, assured, on-form De Gea saves all three (goals)," Neville said.

"If I was Solskjaer, then I would be worried because of his performance levels. They've dipped and his inconsistency is costing United games.

"I wouldn't leave him out yet. His credentials are still up there with the best in the world. He's just lost all his confidence."

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said De Gea would save Chelsea's second goal "100 times out of 100".

"I can't speak for David de Gea's confidence but he is mentally very strong," Solskjaer said. "He knows he should save that one 100 times out of 100 but that's football for you."

Second-choice Sergio Romero had been United's keeper in every round of the FA Cup so far this season, but Solskjaer opted to switch it for the Wembley clash.

"I made the decision to play him (De Gea) and mentally he was ready for it," added the Norwegian.

Solskjaer also surprisingly left Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood on the bench and his team never really got going against a Chelsea side who could have won by more.

In defence of his team selection, Solskjaer's team face a crucial week in the Premier League as they try to nail down a top-four place and a return to the Champions League.

"There is no time to feel sorry for ourselves, we have two games this week and then the Europa League. We will get our heads ready and our legs ready and go again," he said.

"They (Pogba and Martial) have played a lot of football so it's just about freshening up the team but also about giving them the chance to make a difference when they come on."

Solskjaer had some reassuring news about their Ivorian defender Eric Bailly, who was carried off after a first-half clash of heads with team mate Harry Maguire - an incident Solskjaer said distracted his players.

"He is hopefully fine, he had a cut on his head but hopefully he will be fine," he said.

To compound United's misery Maguire scored an own goal before Bruno Fernandes converted a late consolation penalty against Chelsea, who will face Arsenal in the final.

- Reuters