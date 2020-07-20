Melbourne Rebels will survive the Super Rugby shake-out, says CEO

Melbourne Rebels Chief Executive Baden Stephenson is "extremely confident" they will feature in whatever competition emerges from the remains of Super Rugby amid criticism that their sub-par performances and crowd numbers do not merit inclusion.

The broader Super Rugby season, which also featured teams from New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, was suspended in March due to travel restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 and the future of the competition is still in doubt.

New Zealand have committed to launching a professional competition involving eight to 10 teams, with guaranteed slots for their five Super Rugby sides and a potential place for a Pacific islands outfit.

Australia wants its four Super Rugby teams plus the Perth-based Western Force involved, despite concerns about the depth of the domestic game.