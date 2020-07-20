Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki on Percy Tau's imminent move to Anderlecht: 'Football is a career'
Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki was looking forward to watching Percy Tau finally playing in the English Premier League next season and will now have to be content with seeing the player compete elsewhere after it emerged that he could be heading to Belgium side Anderlecht on another loan agreement.
Belgium media reported on Monday that Anderlecht are in the final stages of talks with English side Brighton & Hove Albion to secure Tau on loan for next season.
This latest agreement would see him stay on in Belgium for a third season after the end of his loan deal with Club Brugge in the last campaign.
Ntseki said while he would have loved to see Tau test himself in the Premier League‚ the star player’s detour to Anderlecht could prove to be beneficial for his development.
“In situations like these we are more worried about him playing regularly‚ enjoying his football‚ and at the same time giving respect to his career” Ntseki said.
“Let us hope that things will turn out very positively for him wherever he goes‚ whether it is playing in the Uefa Champions League again with Anderlecht if ever that is where he is going.”
Tau signed a four-year contract with Brighton from Mamelodi Sundowns two years ago but was immediately loaned out to Belgian B Division side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise on a season-long loan deal.
He did not return to Brighton at the end of that season and was instead shipped out to Brugge on another loan deal in the last campaign.
His impending deal to Anderlecht will represent a third loan agreement without ever playing in an Brighton & Hove Albion shirt.
But Ntseki warned against judging this latest development in his career too harshly.
“Football is a career‚ and as long as he can go to Anderlecht and play regularly‚ get his confidence up‚ get more playing minutes under his belt‚ then I think his chance will come to play for a bigger league.
"In this case maybe he will go back to Brighton & Hove Albion and start playing‚” he said.
“Let’s stay positive and wish him all the best of luck.
"As long as he can play regularly and get more playing minutes‚ and is sharper whenever he is called up to the national team‚ I am happy.”