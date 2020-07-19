Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker only worries about things he can control

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker says while his team cannot expect to be 100 percent ready for a still uncertain kickoff date of a return of the Absa Premiership‚ they will be “able to fulfil our fixtures and play the 90 minutes”.

A four-month break from the final third of the 2019-20 season due to Covid-19 will end with a somewhat rushed return as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) scrambles to complete its fixtures by August 31‚ but unable to agree yet with the governing SA Football Association (Safa) on a resumption date.

Safa still have August 1 as a resumption date.

Given the pressures that will be put on fixturing – with a team like Bidvest Wits still with nine league games plus the Nedbank Cup semifinals‚ and possibly a final‚ to play – the PSL will still hope for a compromise of July 25.