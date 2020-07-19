Roux could red card Kings’ PRO14 hopes

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux could reach into his back pocket and show the Southern Kings a red card on Tuesday which would end their troubled three-year sojourn in the Guinness PRO14.



With SA Rugby looking to find a new home for its four Super Rugby teams, the Kings and Cheetahs might be the sacrificial lambs...

