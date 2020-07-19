Leeds United targetting Champions League return, says CEO Kinnear

Leeds United have only reached 'base camp' after securing promotion to the Premier League and their vision is to return to the Uefa Champions League in the coming seasons, chief executive Angus Kinnear has said.

Leeds were promoted to the Premier League on Friday after second-placed West Bromwich Albion's loss at Huddersfield Town before being confirmed as champions with Brentford's defeat by Stoke City on Saturday.

Leeds played European football for five consecutive seasons between 1998 and 2003 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2001.

Kinnear, who was appointed in 2017, believes the club must strive to hit those heights once again.