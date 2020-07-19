Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers eyes return to playing regular cricket

Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers has said he hopes to return to playing regular cricket after a swashbuckling display in the innovative inaugural 3Team Cricket at the weekend.

The 36-year-old needed just 24 balls to smash 61 runs as the Takealot Eagles soared to glory to mark the return to live sport in the country for the first time since March when cricket was halted due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The De Villiers-captained Eagles came out tops‚ followed by Temba Bavuma’s Mr D Food Kites and Reeza Hendricks’ OUTsurance Kingfishers.

“Let’s hope so. I don’t know what to expect to be honest‚” said the former Proteas batting superstar when asked if fans can look forward to him returning to regular action after his showing in the 3Team Cricket.