Lewis Hamilton takes his record 90th career pole in Hungary

Lewis Hamilton took a record-extending 90th career Formula One pole position on Saturday as he led a Mercedes one-two in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying.

The six-times world champion is aiming to win the race for the eighth time at the Hungaroring on Sunday to equal retired Ferrari great Michael Schumacher's record for victories at the same grand prix.

Championship-leading Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas qualified second with the Mercedes-powered Racing Point cars of Canadian Lance Stroll and Mexican Sergio Perez together on the second row.