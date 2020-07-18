Black Lives Matter takes centre stage as cricket returns in Solidarity Cup
The Black Lives Matter movement took centre-stage at the 3TeamCricket tournament for the Solidarity Cup that was deservedly won by the AB de Villiers-led Eagles.
Certainly‚ the game was a significant one for it was the first to take place in the country since the Covid-19-enforced lockdown curtailed the domestic cricket season in March.
However‚ events over the past fortnight with regards to the denouncing of the Black Lives Matter movement by four former Proteas after current national team seamer Lungi Ngidi ignited an emotional firestorm from current and former players that Cricket South Africa haven’t been able to engage with properly or stem.
In the end‚ the movement was acknowledged at the start of the game where players and officials took the knee while BLM armbands were worn by the three teams.’
Seamer Andile Phehlukwayo also celebrated the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen revealing a Black Lives Matter undershirt.
Also in the game‚ De Villiers’s Eagles had the better batting firepower. When De Villiers’s 24-ball 61 and Aiden Markram’s 33-ball 70 carried them to 160/4 in their 12 overs‚ it was going to take some overhauling.
Quinny’s Kites (113/5) and Kagiso’s Kingfishers (138/3) didn’t come close‚ but the outing was a necessity‚ especially for the players.
✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/1iS9gDNDbz— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 18, 2020
They haven’t played cricket since March and while the format itself may have an entertainment-oriented future‚ there wasn’t ring-rust and it looks like cricket in South Africa may find a way to play during this difficult Covid-19 era.