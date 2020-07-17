World surfing season cancelled

Lovers of the famous Jeffreys Bay waves at Supertubes will have to wait a while longer to break out the deck chairs and cold beverages, with the 2020 Championship Tour now cancelled.

The cancellation, announced by the World Surf League, sees the 2020 Corona Open J-Bay, which was meant to take place from July 7-19, postponed to 2021.

In a video released on WSL channels on Friday, WSL CEO Erik Logan said the decision was taken in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges associated with international travel at present.

“After careful consideration and extensive discussions with key stakeholders, we have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Championship Tour and Qualifying Series seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic” Logan said.

In May, Logan told Weekend Post’s sister paper The Herald that the event would go ahead as planned, with a decision on its possible postponement to be taken at a later stage.

At the same time, numerous events across the WSL surfing spectrum were already cancelled or postponed as the pandemic tightened its grip on the globe.

He said a decision on whether any future events would take place would be subject to regulations in place at the time.

“While we firmly believe that surfing is among the sports best suited for competition to be held safely during the age of unresolved Covid-19, we have huge respect for the ongoing concerns of many in our community as the world works to resolve this,” Logan explained.

The Championship Tour’s (CT) cancellation also brings with it new beginnings, as the organisation announced its brand new format for the 2021 season.

The rule changes will see both the men and women’s CT’s contest the 10-event season to find the top five surfers on each tour.

These athletes will then go head-to-head in another first, the WSL finals, in September 2021, a single day, surf-off style event where the world champions will be crowned.

The women’s CT gets under way in Maui, Hawaii, in November 2020, with the men’s season kicking off in Oahu, Hawaii, a month later.

The dates and venues for the commencement of the tour will be subject to approval of the State of Hawaii and local government agencies, as well as the effective protocols that allow for safe international travel.

Double world champion Tyler Wright said “I’m really excited about these new format changes.

“As someone that has spent a lot of time out with injury and on the couch in the last few years as a professional spectator, I feel that change is good and needed,” she said.

While John John Florence, another double world champion, said: “The WSL format, timeline and location updates will make for a very exciting and intense 2021 tour and world title chase.”