Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has never been afraid to signal his intentions for the league title before the start of a new season and insists that he will never tell his players to “take it one game at a time”.

Most coaches prefer to be elusive when they are asked about their intentions but Mosimane‚ who has never been one to mince his words‚ says he sees no reason to be vague when it’s common knowledge that he’s one of the strong contenders for the championship every campaign.

“I believe that if you speak about being good all the time‚ you will end up practising being good because you are speaking about it everyday‚” he said.

“If you speak about being good‚ every time you speak to your children about being good‚ speak to your family‚ speak to your brothers‚ about the spirit of being good‚ you end up adopting being good and you behave like that.

“So I speak the win‚ I speak the challenge‚ I speak competition‚ I strive on it and I live it. So I end up living it‚ so if you talk about something‚ you live it.

“I like the challenge‚ I like competition and it doesn’t mean that I always come out on top – I fail sometimes‚ you know.