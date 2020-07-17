SA’s pro rugby teams receive green light for training

Professional rugby teams will return to non-contact training from Monday, SA Rugby announced on Friday.

The confirmation followed several weeks of preparation and consultation with the government and all provincial unions to ensure compliance with regulations and to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection.

Eight teams will resume training with a view to competing in domestic competitions that are being reviewed by SA Rugby and which will accommodate member unions in 2020.

The eight teams are: Bulls, Lions, Sharks, Stormers, Southern Kings, Cheetahs, Griquas and Pumas.

Due to the economic impact of the pandemic on the sport, the remaining professional teams will remain in lockdown.

SA Rugby will continue to work with all stakeholders on the prospects of a return to play for the Springboks at some point in 2020.

“This is an important first step back to playing, and we have taken it carefully to ensure full compliance and having thoroughly interrogated the regulations with the government,” SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said.

Several competition formats with various start dates featuring eight teams had been considered for the return to competitive play.

Roux said the only teams expected to appear in 2020 were the eight professional teams and those that fielded U21 sides. All other competitions, as well as club rugby, have been cancelled.

“The risks associated with a mass return to train and play are such that it is unrealistic that there will be a general return to play this year,” Roux said.

“Therefore the members of the CovCom [the standing committee which has been managing rugby’s response to the pandemic] have confirmed that the only rugby to take place under its jurisdiction would feature the eight senior teams.”

Roux added that schools rugby did not fall under SA Rugby’s jurisdiction and any decisions in that regard would be handled by the department of basic education.