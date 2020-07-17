Having returned only 11 asymptomatic positive cases from 383 tests SA Rugby feels the environment they have created is safe enough to give the professional teams under their aegis the green light to return to non-contact training on Monday.

“The confirmation followed several weeks of preparation and consultation with government‚ all provincial unions to ensure compliance with regulation and to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection‚” SA Rugby said in a statement.

Eight teams will resume training with a view to competing in domestic competitions that are being modelled by SA Rugby and member unions to be accommodated into the remainder of the year.

The eight teams are: the Bulls‚ the Lions‚ the Sharks‚ the Stormers‚ Southern Kings‚ the Cheetahs‚ Griquas and the Pumas. Due to the economic impact of the pandemic on the sport‚ the remaining professional teams will remain in lockdown.

They have had 11 positive asymptomatic cases from five unions including Western Province and the Lions.

“SA Rugby have stressed to the playing community that while we can put interventions in place at training to mitigate the risk of the transmission of the virus‚ we do rely on the players and management to keep their social bubbles small and to strictly adhere to the government's rules and guidelines of social distancing and hygiene when they get home‚” said SA Rugby’s head of medical Clint Readnead.