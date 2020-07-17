Mzansi’s Rugby Academy holds Port Alfred workshop

The Mzansi’s Rugby Academy will hold a Mandela Day workshop in Port Alfred on Saturday.

The academy’s goal is to provide a platform of better opportunity through the power of rugby and education for youth at Nemato and Station Hill in Port Alfred.

The guest speaker will be Tuks student Sango Xamlashe, who also played for the Border Craven Week team and the Junior Springboks.

“For 67 minutes, we will be giving the children [20 U13 academy players] from the township the opportunity to hear Sango’s rugby story, as well as being free to ask him any questions,” director and co-founder of Mzansi’s Social Enterprise Barry Scharneck said.

“We will then conduct lectures on the Covid-19 pandemic and advise our children how to stay safe. We also want to express our views on gender-based violence (GBV) and educate our kids in this area.

“We will incorporate lighthearted and fun activities which do not have any form of physical contact, such as the game hangman and general rugby trivia.

“To finish off the workshop, we will hand out some snacks and food for the kids to take home to their families.”