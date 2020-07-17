England’s soccer giants fired up for FA Cup semifinals

The cavernous setting of an empty Wembley stadium will play host to two English FA Cup soccer semifinals this weekend as holders Manchester City face Arsenal, while Chelsea and Manchester United switch focus from their battle for a place in next season’s Champions League.

in a week when old animosities between the clubs were reignited, City and Arsenal are first up on Saturday as the Gunners attempt to spring a surprise for the second time in a week after downing league champions Liverpool 2-1 on Wednesday.

That an Arsenal victory would be considered a shock says it all about the way City have overtaken one of England’s traditional superpowers over the past decade.

Only once in the past 10 years have Arsenal finished above City in the table and Pep Guardiola’s men have won the past seven meetings between the two by a combined score of 20-2.

Arsenal cannot come close to matching Abu Dhabi-backed City’s resources, especially as they now face a fourth straight season without Champions League riches after 19 consecutive years in Europe’s elite competition under Arsene Wenger.

Mikel Arteta played his part in back-to-back league titles for City in the past two seasons as Guardiola’s assistant, but now has the tough task of beating his former boss.

Beating Liverpool was a perfect confidence-booster, but victory came thanks to two uncharacteristic errors from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker as Jurgen Klopp’s men camped inside their half for much of the match.

Guardiola, meanwhile, had the luxury of resting Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte from the start of Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

On Sunday there is a second clash between Manchester and London as United look to complete a clean sweep against Chelsea this season, having won three previous meetings.

United are on a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions and will be confident of reaching the final with the in-form front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood perfectly set up to expose Chelsea’s defensive flaws on the counterattack.

Chelsea have already bolstered their attacking options with the signings of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech and look set to be the biggest Premier League spenders.

United and Chelsea look the most likely candidates if the two-horse race for the title between City and Liverpool in recent years is to be expanded next term.

However, doubts remain over whether Solskjaer and Frank Lampard are the men to lead each club back to winning league titles, up against coaches of the calibre of Guardiola and Klopp.

For both, winning a trophy would be the perfect way to build momentum into next season, leaving plenty to play for even if no fans can be present at Wembley.