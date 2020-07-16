Chippa’s Gregory Damons aiming to ‘pick up from where I left off’
Excited Chippa United right-back, Gregory Damons, says he wants to “pick up from where I left off” when getting back to play.
The 25-year-old, who hails from Gelvandale, in Port Elizabeth, was enjoying an impressive season before the postponement of the Absa Premiership League due to Covid-19...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.