With Test rugby still frozen due to restrictions imposed on it by the Covid-19 pandemic‚ the window of opportunity for the Springboks to play this year is fast receding.

They certainly won’t be able to meet all their international engagements scheduled for this year with potentially more than half of their 13-match roster now highly unlikely to be played.

Their Tests against Scotland and Georgia were supposed to be played this month‚ while their four-match end of year tour is very much in jeopardy with European teams very much in the market for more bankable alternatives in the November window.

The jewel in the crown remains the Rugby Championship and even there some creative thinking will have to be applied if that much needed revenue stream is to be accessed fruitfully by the countries that make up the Sanzaar alliance.