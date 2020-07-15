Mammila says ‘any time is tea time’ for Chippa
Chippa United general manager of football and compliance, Morgan Mammila, said the delay in the resumption of the Absa Premiership was not only frustrating for clubs but also the country’s soccer lovers.
There have been back and forth meetings between the PSL and Safa on the restart of the league but the actual date on when the league will resume has not yet been announced...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.