Mammila says ‘any time is tea time’ for Chippa

Chippa United general manager of football and compliance, Morgan Mammila, said the delay in the resumption of the Absa Premiership was not only frustrating for clubs but also the country’s soccer lovers.



There have been back and forth meetings between the PSL and Safa on the restart of the league but the actual date on when the league will resume has not yet been announced...

