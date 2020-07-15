Eddie Moore cleans up at Warriors awards

Dynamic Warriors top order batsman Eddie Moore was the pick of the bunch at the team’s awards evening, scooping four awards to cap another memorable season.

In addition to claiming the coveted Cricketer of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year accolades, he also took home the 4-Day Franchise Batting and Player of the Series awards, it was announced at the Warriors’ awards evening on Wednesday.

In a first for the franchise, the awards which aim to recognise players’ achievements of the season past were hosted virtually via the franchise’s social media platforms.

The left-hander’s performances for the Eastern Cape franchise ensured they were still in contention for both red and white ball competitions before the season came to an end due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Moore was impressive in the 2019/2020 campaign with bat in hand, scoring 705 runs in eight 4 Day matches, at an average of 50.35 including a hundred and four half-centuries.

Moore also notched up the highest individual score in the 4-Day franchise series this season, bludgeoning 228 of 545 balls in a 4-Day Series match against the Dolphins in Durban in 2019.

In white ball cricket Moore was no slouch either, chalking up 353 in seven matches, at an average of 50.42 including two centuries and a fifty.

Meanwhile, former Warriors quick Lutho Sipamla was honoured with the 4-Day Series bowler award.

Sipamla captured 24 wickets at an average of 24.62 in seven matches.

Newcomer Stefan Tait, a former SWD bowler, took home the One Day bowling award.

The ginger-haired left-armer, who is fully contracted to the Warriors for the new season, took 12 wickets with an average of 27.66 in eight matches for his new side.

Lesiba Ngoepe who took home the batting award and was also named Player of the Series after scoring 267 runs at an average of 53.40 and including three half centuries.

Former SWD strike bowler Glenton Stuurman was honoured with the Newcomer of the Year award for his contributions with the ball in his first full season.

Warriors GM Shafiek Abrahams congratulated all the award winners, saying their achievements were a fitting reward for their contributions to the season.

“It has probably been one of the most abrupt ends to a season. We still had outstanding matches in both competitions, so from a players’ point of view it must have been very disappointing for them,” he said.

Abrahams paid tribute to Moore’s contributions to the Warriors cause, not only last season, but over the last few years.

“We have to highlight his contribution and how well he has played, not only this past season, but over the last couple of seasons with the bat.

“He also contributes to the overall team environment.

“He has been one of those players who have developed really well and is a very deserving recipient of all accolades,” the former Proteas spinner said.

Abrahams also shone some light on the impact of former SWD and now Warriors teammates Stuurman and Tait for the way they had adapted to their new surroundings.

“In saying that, we also have to acknowledge the entire team and the management staff.

“When Rivash [Gobind] left, we were already some way into the season, so it was always going to be difficult to come in and stamp your authority on a team.

“But I think he really took charge of the team and it showed in how we ended the season — being in contention for both competitions,” he said.