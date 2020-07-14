We need to stay sharp and ready, says Chippa’s Malepe

PREMIUM

Chippa United defender Tercious Malepe said his team needed to stay sharp and be ready for the resumption of the Absa Premiership season.



Though Safa has not announced the date for resumption, PSL chair Irvin Khoza on Monday confirmed that Gauteng had been chosen as bio-safe bubble where the remaining league games would be played...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.