We need to stay sharp and ready, says Chippa’s Malepe
Chippa United defender Tercious Malepe said his team needed to stay sharp and be ready for the resumption of the Absa Premiership season.
Though Safa has not announced the date for resumption, PSL chair Irvin Khoza on Monday confirmed that Gauteng had been chosen as bio-safe bubble where the remaining league games would be played...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.