Koekemoer ready to fire for EP

PREMIUM

Making every performance count and winning games for Eastern Province will be high on allrounder Tian Koekemoer’s to-do-list as he looks ahead to the eventual return of competitive cricket.



Chatting to The Herald on Tuesday, the left-hand batsman said he would be looking to play his part in carrying the team forward with both bat and ball. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.