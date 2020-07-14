Ex-South Africa ‘A’ fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati lifts the lid on allegations of racism in cricket

Former SA ‘A’ fast bowler Ethy Mbhalati on Tuesday lifted the lid on allegations of institutionalised racism at the Northerns Cricket Union (NCU) in Centurion and said the team has shattered the careers of many highly promising black cricketers.

In a no-holds barred exclusive interview with TimesLIVE‚ Mbhalati gave a detailed account of a system that he said was designed to frustrate black players.

He said the same system is also rife at national team level in the Proteas side.

The 38-year-old Mbhalati‚ who was forced to retire in 2016 after he was banned for 10 years for failing to report an approach by a match fixer‚ said he encountered discrimination for most of his 14 years at the franchise.

Some of the experiences that he encountered include:

* being called a monkey while playing club cricket

* being paid less than junior white players

* being a victim of cultural bias and told that he was only playing for the Titans because he is black.