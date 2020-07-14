England’s Tuilagi joins Sale after Leicester departure

England and British and Irish Lions centre Manu Tuilagi has signed for Sale Sharks, the Premiership club said on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who left Leicester Tigers this month after failing to agree terms on an amended contract, joins the outfit until the end of the 2020/2021 season.

Director of rugby Steve Diamond said: "After discussions on Friday, all parties -- Leicester Tigers, Manu Tuilagi and Sale Sharks -- agreed that the player was a free agent and was able to enter into negotiations with another club.

"Manu will be a fantastic commercial and playing addition to our squad and I am looking forward to seeing him join up with the lads at Carrington this week."

Injuries have limited Samoan-born Tuilagi to 44 Tests, including one for the Lions, in an international career dating back to 2011.

The Premiership season is due to resume after the coronavirus shutdown on August 14, when Harlequins host Diamond's side.

Exeter Chiefs are five points clear of the Sharks at the top of the table, with Bristol Bears and Northampton Saints occupying the other two play-off places.