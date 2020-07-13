Seema seeks longevity as Chippa’s new coach

Newly appointed coach Lehlohonolo Seema wants to put a stop the revolving door of coaches at the Eastern Cape-based Absa Premiership side.



It has been more than a week now since the 40-year-old joined Chippa, following his appointment on Monday last week...

