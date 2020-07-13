England 1966 great Jack Charlton dies

Jack Charlton, a member of the England 1966 World Cup winning side who went on to become a cult hero as Republic of Ireland boss, has died aged 85, his family said on Saturday.

Charlton — elder brother of his fellow World Cup winning teammate Bobby — was also an integral part of the Leeds side that won the 1969 League title and the 1972 FA Cup.

English football’s governing body the Football Association said they were devastated by the news.

Geoff Hurst, the hat-trick hero of the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany, saluted his former England teammate.

“Jack was the type of player and person that you need in a team to win a World Cup,” Hurst tweeted.

“He was a great and lovable character and he will be greatly missed. The world of football and the world beyond football has lost one of the greats. RIP old friend.”

Charlton enjoyed a storied spell as manager of Ireland guiding them to several major tournaments, including a memorable run to the 1990 World Cup quarterfinals.

Such was his achievement with Ireland that he was awarded the Republic’s most distinguished award, honorary Irish citizenship in 1996.

Charlton’s family had earlier released a statement announcing his passing.

“Jack died peacefully on Friday July 10 at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side,” a family statement read.

“As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.”

Leeds issued their own tribute to “Big Jack” whose uncompromising style as a defender epitomised the rugged approach demanded by the club’s legendary former boss Don Revie.

“Leeds United are deeply saddened to learn club legend Jack Charlton passed away last night at the age of 85 after a long-term illness,” a Leeds statement read.

“Charlton made a club record 773 appearances for Leeds United over a 23-year period as a player, becoming one of the all-time great central defenders in the game.”

The 35-times capped Charlton managed at club level with Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle.

But it was turning Ireland from also-rans into a respected international side that Charlton will be remembered for.

A famous group stage win over England at Euro 1988 was followed by Charlton leading Ireland to their first World Cup in 1990.

They emerged unbeaten from a group featuring England, Holland and Egypt, beat Romania on penalties in the last 16 and narrowly lost to hosts Italy in the last eight.