Lions head coach scoops top award in first season

PREMIUM

While the season may have ended as early as March, Imperial Lions head coach Wandile Gwavu’s role in the highveld side’s second Four Day franchise title in as many years, did not go unnoticed as he claimed the CSA Coach of The Year award recently.



In their first season under Gwavu’s tutelage, the 2018/19 champions secured their second successive title after the season was cut short as a result of the national lockdown imposed on the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.