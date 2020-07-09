Winning life-changing award took hard work, says Beaufort

SA U19 batsman Luke Beaufort always believed he stood a chance of being rewarded if he stuck to his preparations and kept doing the basics right.

He spoke proudly on Thursday of being announced the Khaya Majola U19 Week player of the tournament at the CSA Amateur Cricket Awards held virtually earlier in July.

Beaufort was the tournament’s top scorer with 316 runs, which included a century and two half centuries, leading the Eastern Province U19 side unbeaten through the tournament.

He scored 79 off 65 balls in a memorable 98-run win over Western Province in the unofficial final match.

He was named batsman of the week for his exploits, in addition to captaining the SA Schools side selected to face an SA Colts side to end the week.

“Winning this award was definitely not expected but I always knew I had the capabilities,” he said.

“I had lots of pressure to perform because of being selected for the World Cup squad.

“Luckily I tend to thrive under pressure, so I knew this award was on the cards if I took my preparations seriously and worked hard,” the former Grey schoolboy said.

Having gone on to represent the U19 national side on numerous occasions, Beaufort said having the World Cup on home soil had changed his view of the game.

“Being involved in the World Cup by itself is a massive growth point for any player but having it on home soil was life-changing for me.

“Even though we didn’t meet our expectations, the amount of knowledge passed on from the professional coaches, opposing teams and even the commentators was incredible.

“It changed my view on everything about cricket for the better and I’ll never ever forget this life-changing experience that I was so grateful to be a part of,” the wicketkeeper batsman said.

“This last year of cricket has definitely been my best in terms of growth and performances.

“For me the biggest change in my game over the past year is definitely my confidence while I’m on the field.”

“Being a very humble person it was difficult to get over that barrier of believing that you can be the best but that’s my mindset now.

“I stay humble but I also tell myself that I’m going to dominate everyone. Sport will have its ups and downs, but that is just part of it all,” he said.

Having integrated into the EP senior provincial structures shortly after the world cup, Beaufort said he was very excited to be involved as it took him one step closer to where he wanted to be.