'Gloves are off' as Mercedes and Red Bull duel for supremacy

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff may have seen his world champion team claim victory in the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix, but he still insists the "gloves are off" when the duel for supremacy with rivals Red Bull resumes on Sunday.

Valtteri Bottas gave Mercedes a pole-to-flag win at the Red Bull Ring last weekend as the 2020 championship finally roared into life.

However, teammate and world champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth after facing two protests from Red Bull on the eve of the race over his qualifying tactics.

Hamilton was relegated from second to fifth on the grid before a late collision with Red Bull's Alex Albon torpedoed his hopes of a podium, despite finishing second on the track.

"We were lucky to finish the race and reliability is a real concern. We are working it as our highest priority," admitted Wolff.