So, y'all think Khune is leaving Chiefs for Pirates? Nah fam

No, Itumeleng Khune is not leaving Chiefs — at least not any time soon.

Rumours that Khune signed for Orlando Pirates have been debunked by a reliable source at Kaizer Chiefs, who confirmed to TimesLIVE that Khune is still signed under the club.

This comes after a Twitter hashtag #KhunesignsforPirates caused a buzz on Tuesday, leaving everyone confused.

Not the first rumour

This is not the first time rumours like this have circulated on social media, claiming that the Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper is bowing out of Amakhosi.

In March, Khune reassured fans that he was not joining rivals Pirates, saying he would retire at his current club.

This was after a fan asked him on Twitter if he would consider joining the Buccaneers next season.