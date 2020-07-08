Joining EP was no-brainer for Mhletywa

PREMIUM

Eastern Province all-rounder Alindile Mhletywa says it was an easy decision to make when approached to be part of the squad for the 2020/2021 domestic campaign.



Mhletywa, 24, joins the EP ranks confident the side can pick up where they left off last season despite the abrupt nature in which it came to an end because of national lockdown...

