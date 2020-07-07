This is only the beginning — Nortje

PREMIUM

Winning two awards at the CSA Awards for the 2019/2020 season was only the start of a long list of goals Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje will be looking to achieve as he takes his international career forward.



In what was his first season on the international cricket scene, Nortje was awarded the International Men’s Newcomer of the Year award, in addition to the Delivery of the Year award for his dismissal of David Warner in a six-wicket win over Australia in March...

