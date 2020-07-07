Quinton de Kock enjoys carrying Proteas on his small shoulders

Quinton de Kock says he enjoyed having to carry the Proteas on his small shoulders as he stood out like a sore thumb with his inspiring performances during South Africa’s worst ever season and home summer.

The reigning SA men’s cricketer of the year was the only shining light with four half-centuries during a dark home summer for the Proteas in which they folded 3-1 to England in the four-match Test series.

The Proteas limited-overs captain led by example in the ODI series against Eoin Morgan’s visitors with a century and added three more half-centuries in the home series against England and Australia.

Apart from scoring much needed runs for the team‚ De Kock also keeps wicket on top of his limited-overs captaincy responsibilities.