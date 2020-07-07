Kaizer Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama after returning to training: 'I don’t think I’ve lost the spark'
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama has expressed delight at return to training albeit under the strict Covid-19 protocols at their base in Naturena.
A number of Absa Premiership clubs have returned to controlled training as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) embarks on a mission to complete the season that was suspended more than 100 days ago due to the coronavirus.
“Football is in my blood‚ I just need a few runs and touches on the ball to warm up and should be ready to compete‚” Manyama said.
Manyama was a key feature for Amakhosi’s delightful run where they set the pace for most of the campaign.
“The set-up is new to us‚ but we have to get used to it. It felt good to run through a few exercises and I look forward to more of these sessions.
"The touches are still good though‚ you saw me hitting the net a couple of times‚ right?”
Manyama‚ who was enjoying a good run of form with seven goals and nine assists in 26 matches across all competitions‚ said he has not lost the spark after three months of no competitive action.
“I don’t think I’ve lost the spark‚ it is refreshing to see my teammates albeit still maintaining a safe distancing.
"The body feels okay so far because we kept working hard under lockdown. Obviously training on the pitch will tell as we go along.
“We just need to stay safe and follow the protocols.
"I am going home to rest now. It is important for everyone to stay safe so that when things get back‚ we are ready to do things together.”