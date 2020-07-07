Kaizer Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama after returning to training: 'I don’t think I’ve lost the spark'

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama has expressed delight at return to training albeit under the strict Covid-19 protocols at their base in Naturena.

A number of Absa Premiership clubs have returned to controlled training as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) embarks on a mission to complete the season that was suspended more than 100 days ago due to the coronavirus.

“Football is in my blood‚ I just need a few runs and touches on the ball to warm up and should be ready to compete‚” Manyama said.