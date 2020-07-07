Chippa move not about money — Seema

Newly appointed Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema said he will not spend his time looking over his shoulder at the Port Elizabeth-based team.



The 40-year-old Lesotho-born Seema quit his position at Bloemfontein Celtic on Tuesday to become the Chilli Boys’ fifth coach of the season...

