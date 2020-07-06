Quinton de Kock not convinced proper cricket will be played anytime soon
Proteas limited-overs captain Quinton de Kock does not see the team playing proper cricket until at least next month but will play the “three game thing” in Centurion in two weeks time.
The “three game thing” De Kock was referring to is a pathbreaking tournament called 3TeamCricket and will take place on July 18 on former president Nelson Mandela’s birthday.
CSA last month launched the uniquely-structured competition that consists of three teams of eight players each and will be played at De Kock’s stomping ground at SuperSport Park where he stars for the star-studded Titans.
De Kock‚ who was voted SA men’s cricketer of the year for the second time in his career at Cricket South Africa (CSA) virtual awards ceremony at the weekend‚ said playing professional cricket will be challenging with the new rules and regulations in place to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections.
“I must be honest‚ I think cricket is going to be tough (post-coronavirus).
"Professional games are going to be hard to be played‚” said De Kock‚ who also bagged the Test cricketer of the year and the men’s player’s player of the year awards at an event that was held without the usual glitz and glamour synonymous with the traditional gala due to the coronavirus.
“I mean we got so many regulations and whatever it is that the government allows us to play.
“If we can play a game or two‚ it would be great. But you know if I have to be realistic I don’t foresee cricket being played in a while. I’m talking at least a month‚” De Kock said.
“Obviously we got the three game thing so we will play that. But after that‚ at least with international cricket‚ I don’t know what’s going to happen there.
"The guys like (director of cricket) Graeme Smith I’m sure are on it. I’m very unsure on what’s going on‚” said De Kock.
The Proteas came off their worst season ever following a disastrous World Cup in England‚ a dreadful tour of India and a forgettable home summer against England‚ which saw Faf du Plessis resign as captain and De Kock named as his successor.
The team was also not helped by the off the field reputation-damaging governance blunders committed by the administrators that saw the CSA board members resign en masse‚ the CEO suspended for alleged misconduct and sponsors shunning the organisation.
But the 27-year-old Johannesburg-born De Kock said the team has weathered the storm and will be seeking redemption when the coronavirus-ravaged cricket season resumes.
“Look‚ initially it was difficult. There ware a lot of changes especially after the World Cup.
“There were a lot of changes and it is always difficult‚ but we found a way. It was difficult at stages but we got through it‚ which is the important thing.
“Having played for so many high-profile teams‚ you go through so many changes and so many difficult times that you know it almost become a norm.
“It was difficult at stages but we got through it‚ which is the important thing.”