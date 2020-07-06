A senior official in the North West department of arts‚ culture and sport says the province is ready to host the remaining Premier Soccer League (PSL) fixtures that are expected to be played in a "bio bubble" camp in the coming weeks.

Absa Premiership and GladAfrica Championship teams returned to controlled training in the last few days after sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave permission for non-contact and contact sport to resume.

The league is yet to disclose the venue for the resumption of the season but coordinator in the office of North West MEC Galebekwe Tlhapi Hendrick Metsileng said the province is ready to step in as host of the matches.

“We are willing and ready to host PSL matches in our province‚” said Metsileng.

“We have given them information regarding our readiness in terms of accommodation‚ stadiums‚ training facilities and other related logistics.

"What is left is for them to come to verify information that we have given them so that they satisfy themselves.”