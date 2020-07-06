Lewis Hamilton says he didn't push for other drivers to take a knee

Lewis Hamilton explained he did not push for his fellow drivers to take a knee prior to Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix and said he was "grateful" to the 13 who joined him.

The six-time Formula One world champion, who finished off the podium in fourth after suffering two penalties on a tumultuous day, said he had avoided requesting the move as he clarified his role in drivers' talks before the race.

"I never requested, or demanded, that anybody take the knee. I never even brought it up," he said.

"Seb (Vettel) and Romain (Grosjean) both raised it and asked the drivers whether or not they would do it and there were several who said they wouldn't.

"I let everyone say what they wanted and then I just opened up to them and I said 'Look, guys, just so you know -- I will be doing it, but you do what you feel is right'."