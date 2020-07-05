Laura Wolvaardt and Quinton de Kock win at Cricket SA awards

Laura Wolvaardt and Quinton de Kock, the star performers for their respective national cricket teams who have had contrasting performances, deservedly took home the women’s and men’s cricketer of the year awards at Cricket South Africa’s awards that were held virtually.

The 21-year-old Wolvaardt, the women’s team soft-spoken yet imposing batting bulwark, also won the ODI cricketer of the year and the women’s player’s player of the year award, while also being the youngest to do so.

The women’s team had an impressive 2019-20 season that not only saw them complete their ICC Women’s World Cup qualification, but reach the semifinals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup where they were beaten by Australia.

The 2019-20 season was a forgettable one for the men’s national team as they were humbled by India away and England at home in the Test engagements. They were marginally better in the limited overs matches where they held India to a 1-all draw in the T20 series competed very well in the limited overs segment of the home summer against England and Australia.

De Kock, who took over the captaincy from Faf du Plessis, won the Test cricketer of the year and the men’s player’s player of the year award.

The other big winners on a night where the awards had to be held digitally for the first time because of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and how it’s put a plug on large gatherings were Lungi Ngidi (ODI and T20 player of the year), Anrich Nortje (newcomer of the year and delivery of the year) and David Miller won the SA fans cricketer of the year.

From a women’s perspective Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Mignon du Preez scooped the T20 player of the year, international newcomer of the year awards and KFC Streetwise Awards respectively.

Cape Cobras all-rounder George Linde and Dolphins batsman-wicketkeeper Grant Roelofsen were the big domestic winners. The latter won the 1-Day Cup cricketer of the season and the domestic players’ player of the season while the former won the Four-day Series cricketer of the year and the South African Cricketer’s Association’s most valuable player.

Lions coach Wandile Gwavu and Knights youngster Wandile Makwetu took home the coach of the season and domestic newcomer of the season gongs. The Mzansi Super League awards went to Tabraiz Shamsi (impact player of the year) and Janneman Malan (young player of the year).

Full list of award winners:

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: NATIONAL

SA Men’s Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt Test Cricketer of the Year: Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock ODI Cricketer of the Year: Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi T20 International Cricketer of the Year: Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi SA Men Players’ Player of the Year: Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock SA Fans’ Player of the Year: David Miller

David Miller Streetwise Award: Mignon du Preez (six hit v England, T20 World Cup)

Mignon du Preez (six hit v England, T20 World Cup) Delivery of the Year: Anrich Nortje (dismissal of David Warner, 3rd ODI)

Anrich Nortje (dismissal of David Warner, 3rd ODI) International Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje International Women’s Newcomer of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba

Nonkululeko Mlaba SA Women’s Players’ Player of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt ODI Cricketer of the Year: Laura Wolvaardt

Laura Wolvaardt Proteas T20 Cricketer of the Year: Shabnim Ismail

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: DOMESTIC

CSA Provincial T20 Cricketer of the year: Lerato Kgoatle (Limpopo)

Lerato Kgoatle (Limpopo) CSA Provincial Three-Day Cricketer of the year: Beyers Swanepoel (Northern Cape)

Beyers Swanepoel (Northern Cape) Provincial coach of the year: Richard das Neves (Easterns)

Richard das Neves (Easterns) CSA Provincial One-day Cricketer of the year: Ruan de Swardt (Northerns)

Ruan de Swardt (Northerns) MSL Impact Player of the year: Tabraiz Shamsi (Paarl Rocks)

Tabraiz Shamsi (Paarl Rocks) MSL Young Player of the year: Janneman Malan (CT Blitz)

Janneman Malan (CT Blitz) Four-day Domestic Series Cricketer of the Season: George Linde (Cape Cobras)

George Linde (Cape Cobras) 1-Day Cup Cricketer of the Season: Grant Roelofsen (Dolphins)

Grant Roelofsen (Dolphins) Coach of the Season: Wandile Gwavu (Lions)

Wandile Gwavu (Lions) Domestic Players’ Player of the Season: Grant Roelofsen (Dolphins)

Grant Roelofsen (Dolphins) Domestic Newcomer of the Season: Wandile Makwetu (Knights)

Wandile Makwetu (Knights) SACA Most Valuable Player Award: George Linde (Cape Cobras)

PROFESSIONAL AWARDS: OPERATIONS



