ANALYSIS | SA Rugby staring down barrel of financial ruin should Covid-19 derail Boks in 2020

If the coronavirus doesn’t knock-out cash strapped SA Rugby‚ then World Rugby’s inability to deliver a clear pathway for the game during and post the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to deliver the killer blow.

World Rugby’s failure to find agreement on a roster for Test playing nations for the remainder of the year‚ not to mention their much trumpeted global calendar‚ has plunged the game deeper into uncertainty.

The game’s governing body is set to meet on Monday after an earlier remote conference was postponed and the stakes are high.

Apart from the uncertainty that has accompanied the pandemic‚ World Rugby is at odds with the European rugby’s top leagues.

They cannot agree on the structure that will provide a framework for a new global calendar that is supposed to align the Test roster on both sides of the equator.