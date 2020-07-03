Mangongoma brings grit to EP top order

PREMIUM

Eastern Province batsman Sihle Mangongoma will be looking to build some solid foundations up front for his new side as he prepares for the new season.



The 24-year-old right-hander will be eager to impress his new employers as he looks to cement his place in an already talented EP outfit. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.