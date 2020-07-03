Sport

Mangongoma brings grit to EP top order

PREMIUM
By Amir Chetty - 03 July 2020

Eastern Province batsman Sihle Mangongoma will be looking to build some solid foundations up front for his new side as he prepares for the new season. 

The 24-year-old right-hander will be eager to impress his new employers as he looks to cement his place in an already talented EP outfit. ..

