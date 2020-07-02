Mammila calls for team work at Chippa

Having returned this week for his second stint at Absa Premiership club Chippa United, Morgan Mammila has called for team work if the club is to be successful.



When he first joined the Eastern Cape side in the 2018/2019 season, he fulfilled the role of chief executive office, which lasted only four months before he quit the club via a statement on his Twitter account...

